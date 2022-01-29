Trois-Rivieres Radiology Clinic discontinues infiltration service

sneak is a Technique [qui] It involves injecting cortisone into a painful joint to reduce pain and inflammation , Can we read on the clinic’s website.

So nearly 16,000 patients will find themselves on public health system waiting lists, in a context where waiting times are really long for this kind of care. These patients come from several regions such as Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec, Lanaudière, Montérégie and the Portneuf region.

Misunderstanding between clinic and Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec Ramk It has its origin in the change in wages. Radiologists will receive more compensation, but will no longer receive money for equipment, staff, and premises. The radiologists say they are at a loss, and have decided to discontinue the service.

the Integrated University Health and Social Services Center in Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec CIUSSS MCQ Over the next few weeks he will try to find solutions as the hospitals are overworked due to the COVID-19 situation.

the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec Ramk He declined to comment on the case.

With information from Pierre Marceau