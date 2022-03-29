What to Look for When Replacing Your Walk-In Fridge or Freezer

If you want your kitchen to enjoy a successful run, then a walk-in freezer or cooler should be a part of your repertoire. It should also be noted that neither appliance has a predetermined lifespan.

However, there are certain red flags that you should look for in order to determine whether or not your walk-in cooler or freezer needs to be replaced. In some cases, the damage may be so severe that you would be better off buying an entirely new unit.

A new walk-in freezer or cooler will usually pay for itself in about a year, especially if you have a booming business. Here, we will focus on what you should look for when replacing your walk-in freezer or fridge.

When should a walk-in cooler or freezer be replaced?

Elevated electricity bills, lost stock, and high repair and maintenance prices are all issues that will affect old or defective walk-in freezers and coolers. Such devices are obsolete, and their inefficiency will end up costing you more than what it would cost to replace them.

Replacing an antiquated appliance with a state-of-the-art replacement, which also happens to have a high energy efficiency rating, will save you thousands over the course of its lifespan.

Signs That it’s Time to Look for a New Walk-In Freezer or Cooler

If you notice that the food in the freezer or cooler is spoiling quicker than it used to, then there may be something wrong with the appliance. You may also notice that your utility bills have gone up in recent months, which may be due to the energy inefficiency of your old walk-in freezer or cooler.

Regular leaks are yet another telltale sign that something is amiss. Ice build-up and frost are also symptoms of a walk-in freezer or cooler that has seen better days. As well, if the unit requires frequent repairs, then it may be time to replace it.

For example, if you need to spend $3,000 a year in order to repair your old walk-in freezer or cooler, then you may be better off buying a brand new appliance for $8,000 that has a 10-year guarantee.

Note that most walk-in coolers are attached to the exterior of the store or restaurant. As such, if the compressors no longer work properly and the walls have begun to break down, then you may need to replace the cooler entirely. By doing so, you will not only be protecting your precious inventory from being damaged, but will also protect your customers from potentially being harmed as well.

How to Choose a New Walk-In Fridge or Freezer

A properly maintained walk-in fridge will last for several years, or even more than a decade in some cases, if it is well cared for over the course of its run.

Still, if you are thinking about replacing your old model in order to obtain the most advanced model in the market, then there are a few things that you need to consider first. Take a look at the latest trends and models in the industry. If you can afford to buy the latest model, with all of the bells and whistles, then we would advise that you do so.

However, if you are on a tight budget, then there are certain criteria that you should focus on in order to narrow your search. For example, you can save some money by purchasing a new model that happens to be refurbished or reconditioned.

We would also suggest that you opt for a prefabricated walk-in fridge or cooler if you can. They come in a wide array of sizes and layouts, so you should be able to find a model that fits your unique needs.

They are very easy to move and set up, and are also less expensive, as there are no installation fees to worry about.

If corrosion resistance is important to you, but you don’t want to have to break the bank, then we would suggest buying a walk-in cooler with aluminum panels.

However, if money isn’t an issue, then we would suggest buying a model with stainless steel panels instead, as they boast the highest corrosion-resistance properties. In sum, you need to do some research before you buy a commercial freezer.

Protecting Your Investment

Regular maintenance of a walk-in freezer or cooler is paramount, as it will help maintain its insulation and energy efficiency properties while also keeping food and other items from spoiling.

A well-maintained appliance can last for several years without causing any problems. However, it will eventually need to be replaced.

We would suggest researching the latest trends in order to purchase a top-of-the-line model that fits within your budget. Most experts recommend replacing your walk-in freezer every 15 years to not only implement the latest technology, but to also help expand your enterprise.