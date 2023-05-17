Best Whole Life Insurance in Canada for Young Adults 2023

Whole life insurance is a type of permanent life insurance that provides coverage for the insured’s entire life, with premiums typically remaining level for the policy’s duration. It also includes a cash value component that grows over time, providing an additional resource for policyholders. For young adults, this can be an excellent way to secure lifelong coverage and build financial resources. In this article, we’ll explore the best whole-life insurance options for young adults in Canada.

Best Providers of Whole Life Insurance in Canada for Young Adults

Empire Life: Empire Life’s “EstateMax” is a participating whole life insurance policy that offers guaranteed cash values, potential dividends, and flexible premium payment options. Young adults can choose to pay for their policy over a period of 20 years or until age 100. The policy also includes an option to purchase additional insurance without providing evidence of insurability, which can be beneficial for young adults whose insurance needs may increase in the future.

Manulife: Manulife offers a comprehensive whole life insurance policy called the “Performax Gold” policy. It provides lifelong protection, with a guaranteed cash value that grows over time. One standout feature is the ability to pay for the policy over a specific period, such as 20 years, and then enjoy coverage for life without additional payments. This can be an attractive option for young adults who want to secure lifelong coverage while they’re still in their peak earning years.

Sun Life Financial: Sun Life Financial’s “Participating Life Insurance” is a whole life insurance policy that provides lifelong coverage and the potential for dividends, which can be used to purchase additional coverage, reduce premiums, or left to accumulate and earn interest. Sun Life Financial’s coverage also offers flexibility in premium payments, allowing you to pay for your policy in a shorter time frame, such as 20 years.

Industrial Alliance: Industrial Alliance’s “Whole Life Insurance” policy provides guaranteed lifelong coverage and cash value growth. One standout feature is the policy’s flexibility. Policyholders can adjust their premiums and death benefit as their needs change, making it a great option for young adults whose financial situations may evolve over time.

Canada Life: Canada Life’s “Wealth Achiever” policy is a participating whole life insurance policy that offers lifelong coverage, cash value accumulation, and potential dividends. The policy also allows policyholders to choose between two dividend options – one focused on maximizing cash value growth and another on maximizing death benefit growth. This flexibility can be advantageous for young adults with different financial goals.

Choosing the Right Whole Life Insurance

Choosing the right whole life insurance involves considering several factors: