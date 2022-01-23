Win win in Swiss duel in Kitzbühel

Beat Feuz actually won at both Kitzbühel slopes last season. He once again tamed the impressive Streif on Sunday. He was 21 per cent ahead of compatriot Marco Odermatt, the World Cup general classification leader.

This is the thirteenth victory for the 34-year-old in the World Cup. He won four times the Small World for the major in four years, regaining the psychological advantage over Odermatt two weeks before the Olympics.

It took a small mistake from Odermatt at the end of the race to steal Feuz the highest podium step from him.

Austrian Daniel Heimitzberger finished third, well ahead of the Swiss duo (+0.90), while Norway’s Alexander Amodt Kelde, one of the fast favorites, finished sixth (+1.23).

Odermatt climbs onto the podium on his fourth attempt on Streif. He increased his lead over Keldy to 375 points in two-thirds of the season, and is irresistibly heading into his first major Crystal Globe.

James Crawford was the best Canadian as he ranked 23rd (+2.65). Brody Seeger finished 36th. Jeffrey Reed beat compatriot Broderick Thompson by two hundred to finish his career at 38th.

Seven contenders could not cross the finish line.

The skaters will compete on the World Cup circuit in the final race before the Olympics with the Schladming slalom on Tuesday.