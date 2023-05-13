The Worst and Safest Places to Live in Quebec City 2023

Quebec City, the capital of Quebec province in Canada, is a vibrant locale known for its rich history, diverse culture, and picturesque views. Built on the Saint Lawrence River, this city offers an eclectic mix of old-world charm and modern amenities. However, as with any city, the safety and quality of neighborhoods can vary. This article will discuss the worst and safest places to live in Quebec City.

Safest Areas in Quebec City

Sainte-Foy-Sillery-Cap-Rouge: This borough, located on the western side of Quebec City, is known for its safety and charm. It houses some of the city’s most prestigious institutions, including Laval University and several well-regarded public and private schools. The area is residential with numerous parks, shopping centers, and restaurants, providing a high quality of life. Crime rates here are low, making it one of the safest places to live in Quebec City. Lebourgneuf: This is a relatively newer part of Quebec City and is considered very safe. It’s a bustling neighborhood with modern buildings, shopping centers, parks, and a variety of eateries. Lebourgneuf is a popular area for families due to its safe environment, good schools, and excellent infrastructure. Old Quebec (Vieux-Québec): This historic area of Quebec City, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is filled with centuries-old architecture, cobblestone streets, and vibrant culture. Despite being a tourist hotspot, it maintains an impressively low crime rate. The neighborhood is patrolled regularly, and its tight-knit community ensures a safe environment.

Worst Areas in Quebec City

Saint-Sauveur: While not a dangerous neighborhood per se, Saint-Sauveur has a higher crime rate compared to other areas in Quebec City. The neighborhood has struggled with issues such as drug-related crime and vandalism. However, it’s worth noting that the city government has taken several measures to improve the situation, including community policing and socio-economic initiatives. Limoilou: This neighborhood has faced issues of property crime and break-ins in recent years. Despite having a vibrant community culture and an array of affordable housing options, the crime rates can be a concern for potential residents. However, similar to Saint-Sauveur, the local government has initiated various programs to enhance safety in this area. Les Rivières: This area, while not inherently unsafe, does have some pockets that are less desirable due to higher crime rates. Certain parts of Les Rivières have reported occasional instances of theft and property damage.

Despite the neighborhoods listed as the ‘worst’, it’s crucial to note that Quebec City, on the whole, is relatively safe compared to other cities of similar size. The ‘worst’ areas are not dangerous or no-go zones, but places where crime rates are slightly higher.

Safety Measures and Crime Prevention

Quebec City’s law enforcement agencies have been proactive in tackling crime. Measures such as community policing, surveillance cameras, and neighborhood watch programs have been implemented in areas with higher crime rates. Moreover, the city has been investing in socio-economic initiatives aimed at improving living conditions and reducing crime.

The city’s initiatives have seen promising results. Over the years, crime rates in the ‘worst’ areas have been dropping and are expected to continue doing so. The city has a dedicated approach towards ensuring the safety of its residents and visitors, which is reflected in its overall low crime rates.

Conclusion

Quebec City’s mix of historic charm and modern amenities make it a desirable place to live. While some neighborhoods have higher crime rates than others, the city as a whole is safe and welcoming