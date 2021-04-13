Xiaomi is preparing 3 tablets with a Snapdragon processor and quad cameras

Xiaomi will take a closer look at the tablets. The Chinese company is working on a new series of premium devices.

Until now Xiaomi He was relatively shy about the tablets. Its last attempt dates back to 2018 with Mi Pad 4. The Chinese company will return with three new models.

The tablets are designated under serial numbers K81, K81A and K82. It has the symbolic names Enuma, Elish, and Nabu. It is not known if this is the Mi Pad 5 series or if Xiaomi It will start from scratch.

The three tablets share certain properties. It integrates a quad camera on the back, wireless charging, four speakers and a 120Hz LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1800 pixels with a brightness of 410 nits.

Xiaomi – Premium tablet with 120 Hz screen and Qualcomm processor

Other specifications differ. The K81 and K82 do not compete in the same category. The K81 and K81A promise to be even more powerful. Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor. This is our first tablet Xiaomi.

For its part, the K82 tablet revolves around a more modest Snapdragon 860 processor, which isn’t bad either.

The other big difference is in the cameras but this time between the K81 and K81A versions. The first tablet has a 48MP main sensor-based quad camera while the K81A is only 12MP.

The image unit includes a main sensor, an ultra-wide angle, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This combination may sound classic on a smartphone but is much less so on a tablet. It’s rare to find more than two cameras on the back of a tablet.

The K82 tablet also has a 12MP main sensor. We also gave it a 12400mAh battery.

We hope now that Xiaomi applies the same strategy to its smartphones by offering very reasonable prices.

Across