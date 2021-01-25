1,457 new cases in Quebec

Quebec has reported an additional 1,457 cases and 41 deaths, bringing the total to 253,633 infected people and 9,478 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Yesterday, the governorate recorded 1685 injuries and 76 deaths.
Status in Quebec as of January 24, 2021
253,633 injured (+1457)
– 9,478 deaths (+41)
– 1,327 people were admitted to hospital (-56)
– 219 people in intensive care (+3)
– 227,215 has been restored
Withdrawals executed on January 22 were 33719, for a total of 5,646,660
Status report by region
Bas-Saint-Laurent: 1455 (+2)
Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean: 8690 (+16)
Capitale-Nationale: 20973 (+62)
Mauricie-et-Center-du-Québec: 11933 (+41)
Estry: 10293 (+52)
Montreal: 90856 (+580)
Ottawa: 5729 (+23)
Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 673 (+4)
North Shore: 340 (+1)
Nord de Quebec: 87 (-)
Gaspé – les-de-la-Madeleine: 1685 (-)
Chaudière-Appalaches: 10694 (+53)
Laval: 21348 (+122)
Lanaudière: 18150 (+90)
Laurentides: 13964 (+83)
Montérégie: 36412 (+323)
Nunavik: 39 (+1)
Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James: 92 (+3)
Outside Quebec: 215 (+1)
The area to be identified: 5 (-)
Total: 253,633 confirmed cases
Report deaths by region
Bas Saint Laurent: 29
Saguenay – Lac Saint Jean: 259
Capital National: 884
Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 431
Istry: 257
Montreal: 4231
Ottawa: 150
Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 5
North Shore: 3
Northern Quebec: 0
Gaspee – Magdalene Islands: 45
Shoudyear Appalachia: 236
Laval: 812
Lanodiere: 452
Laurentides: 414
Montreal: 1268
Nunavik: 0
Teres-Chris-de-la-Bay-James: 2
Outside Quebec: 0
Area to be identified: 0
Total: 9,478 deaths
