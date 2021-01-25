1,457 new cases in Quebec

Quebec has reported an additional 1,457 cases and 41 deaths, bringing the total to 253,633 infected people and 9,478 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the governorate recorded 1685 injuries and 76 deaths.

Status in Quebec as of January 24, 2021

253,633 injured (+1457)

– 9,478 deaths (+41)

– 1,327 people were admitted to hospital (-56)

– 219 people in intensive care (+3)

– 227,215 has been restored

Withdrawals executed on January 22 were 33719, for a total of 5,646,660

Status report by region

Bas-Saint-Laurent: 1455 (+2)

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean: 8690 (+16)

Capitale-Nationale: 20973 (+62)

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Québec: 11933 (+41)

Estry: 10293 (+52)

Montreal: 90856 (+580)

Ottawa: 5729 (+23)

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 673 (+4)

North Shore: 340 (+1)

Nord de Quebec: 87 (-)

Gaspé – les-de-la-Madeleine: 1685 (-)

Chaudière-Appalaches: 10694 (+53)

Laval: 21348 (+122)

Lanaudière: 18150 (+90)

Laurentides: 13964 (+83)

Montérégie: 36412 (+323)

Nunavik: 39 (+1)

Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James: 92 (+3)

Outside Quebec: 215 (+1)

The area to be identified: 5 (-)

Total: 253,633 confirmed cases

Report deaths by region

Bas Saint Laurent: 29

Saguenay – Lac Saint Jean: 259

Capital National: 884

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 431

Istry: 257

Montreal: 4231

Ottawa: 150

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 5

North Shore: 3

Northern Quebec: 0

Gaspee – Magdalene Islands: 45

Shoudyear Appalachia: 236

Laval: 812

Lanodiere: 452

Laurentides: 414

Montreal: 1268

Nunavik: 0

Teres-Chris-de-la-Bay-James: 2

Outside Quebec: 0

Area to be identified: 0

Total: 9,478 deaths