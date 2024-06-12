According to experts, it is extremely necessary to put an end to this bad habit that brings bad bacteria into your home

If you don’t have the ability to take off your shoes when you get home, know that this is actually a big mistake, according to a study reported by the magazine. Marie France Experiments conducted by chemists for 10 years showed that walking inside the house with dirty shoes will not be without consequences. And according to this study, there may not be anything worse for your health.

Why should you take off your shoes before going home?

They will take your shoes with them The bacteria are potentially dangerous to humans. This is what was shown by the analyzes conducted by scientists. They have identified traces of pathogens resistant to antibiotics, chemicals and even radioactive elements in the air and on the floors of many homes. “Add to that cancer-causing toxins from asphalt road residue and lawn chemicals that are endocrine disruptors and you may see the dirt on your shoes in a whole new light.”Select researchers.

What bacteria are found under shoes?

Under our shoes, we carry with us all kinds of dirt that sticks to our soles. We can also find traces of feces which are carriers of dangerous bacteria, e.g Escherichia coli (E.Coli), which causes various diseases when exposed to high levels. So the ideal situation would be to take off your shoes as soon as you enter and only wear shoes that you would wear inside your home. Taking off the shoes you walked outside in will be the best way to maintain your health. “We all know that prevention is better than cure, and taking your shoes off at the door is a basic and easy preventative measure that many of us should take.”Mention the authors of the study.

