Antonio Brown attacks Tom Brady

Antonio Brown continued to shoot the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday as he now attacks quarterback Tom Brady.

During his visit to the “Full Send Podcast,” the wide receiver questioned the motives of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Recall that the two men briefly caught up with the New England Patriots in 2019. Brady then persuaded “The Boss” coach Bruce Aryan to hire Brown in 2020, despite the fact that he was suspended for eight games due to his conduct outside the football fields.

“Tom is my friend, one of my best friends…Some people have different definitions of friendship. When I say you are my friend, it means that I will always be by your side.”

“We play a sport professionally and not all of your teammates will be your friends. Why would Tom Brady want to be my friend? Because I’m a good soccer player. He needed me to play soccer. They [les Buccaneers] “You hired me to win the Super Bowl, not the Toilet Bowl,” Brown said.

A question of money?

The one who left the “Bucs” in the middle of the third quarter of last Sunday’s showdown against the Jets in New York is also disappointed that Brady didn’t use his leverage to get the Florida organization to give him a better contract. During her last season.

“If Tom Brady is my friend, why would I play with such a low salary?” Rob Gronkowski is his friend, right? How much is he earning? Why do I have an agreement that means I still have to prove myself? Who is better than me there? Brown asked.

The Buccaneers officially released Brown on Thursday, four days after he dumped his teammates mid-match. It was also hours after the 33-year-old was out as he claimed the “Bucs” wanted to force him to play despite his injury. He also claimed that it was the team that decided to release him during the match and not the one who finished their match prematurely.

After the duel against the Jets, Brady said he had to find a way to help Brown, rather than crucify him in the public arena.

“I think everyone should look for a way to help him, because he really needs it,” he said at a press conference. We all love her. We care deeply about him. I think everyone should empathize and be sympathetic in the face of this very difficult situation that is happening to them.”