Being hungry during pregnancy doubles the risk of diabetes in adulthood, study finds

The starting point for the work? A large-scale study of more than 10 million Ukrainian children born before, during or after Holomodor, the “hunger genocide” in Ukraine, the great famine that affected the country in 1932 and 1933, provoked by the Soviet Union.

Nearly half a century later, Ukraine has seen a significant increase in the number of people exposed to the famine developing diabetes. The researchers go further to highlight the emergence of “a long-term effect of Holomodor on the incidence of type 2 diabetes, seven decades after prenatal exposure to famine.” We can read in the results of the study. As a reminder, type 2 diabetes, which is the most common, appears especially after the age of forty.

This risk does not appear at any stage of pregnancy. “The increase in type 2 later in life appears to be linked to exposure to famine from early in pregnancy,” one of the researchers explains in his study.

This was the first study to examine the links between famine and diabetes.

"Even if the immediate short-term effects of famines, such as malnutrition or undernutrition, are well documented, the long-term consequences (over several decades) remain difficult to measure," says Bertie Lumi, a co-author of the study.

Research in Austria and the Netherlands has already shown links between pregnancy and diabetes, but not with such precision or over such a long period. “I have never seen such a rigorous study on this topic,” says Peter Klimek, an Austrian epidemiologist who specializes in data, in Nature columns.