Former Arkane developers are creating a sci-fi RPG about an alternate US history.

Wolf Eye Studios Stranger of the West It was excellent although a little neglected, Isometric RPG 2022 Which at times felt like an immersive stealth simulation game. Now the team, led by former Arkane employees, is aiming for something bigger: a first-person RPG that blends elements of the game To fall and Insulted In an envelope of alternative history and American science fiction.

“We are very pleased to be able to officially confirm that our next game is in active production and that it is a first-person RPG,” said Rafael Colantonio, president of WolfEye and founder of Arkane, in a press release. “Fans of previous games I have been involved in, such as Insulted and victim You will feel comfortable, just like RPG fans in general.

The game is still looking for a publisher, but has already completed pre-production and is currently enrolling for a “Limited Private Alpha” test in early 2025. Executive producer Julian Robbie He said Eurogamer In an interview that the overall goal is something along the lines of “To fall Meets Insulted“, which could mean a lot of things but seems like magic words to longtime fans of Arkane-style games. One of the collaborative conceptual art pieces. It really looks like a cross between a Steampunk contraption and an atomic age robot.

Arkan Lyon, for its part, is currently working on this. Blade Marvelan action game starring comic vampire hunter Eric Brooks. Microsoft’s recent decision to close its sister studioArkane Austin left a huge void in the immersive simulation genre. He made the 2017 sci-fi stealth game victimwhich didn’t get the love it deserved at the time. No one can replace that studio, but it’s a small consolation prize as WolfEye gets to build on some of that work and step into its next evolution.

according to EurogamerThe studio still has between 50 and 60 people, and isn’t looking to expand much beyond that. So whatever the currently unnamed project is called, it won’t be an expensive open-world game. I hope it’ll be something very expressive and unique.

.