Edmonton, the capital city of Alberta, is home to a diverse range of high-quality educational institutions. With a focus on academic excellence, extracurricular activities, and supportive learning environments, Edmonton’s high schools strive to prepare students for success in post-secondary education and beyond. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the best high schools in Edmonton, highlighting their unique programs, facilities, and achievements.

Best High schools in Edmonton 2023

Old Scona Academic High School

Old Scona Academic High School, located in the heart of Edmonton, is consistently ranked as one of the top high schools in Alberta. This prestigious school accepts students through an application process and is known for its challenging International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program. With a strong emphasis on academics, Old Scona boasts impressive graduation rates and university acceptance rates, making it an excellent choice for motivated students seeking a rigorous education.

Strathcona High School

Strathcona High School, also known as “Scona,” is a large and diverse school with a strong reputation for academic excellence and extracurricular involvement. Scona offers a variety of programs, including Advanced Placement (AP) courses, the Spanish Bilingual Program, and the Career and Technology Studies Program. The school also has a robust athletics program, with many competitive sports teams and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Victoria School of the Arts

Victoria School of the Arts is a unique institution that combines a rigorous academic curriculum with a strong focus on the arts. The school offers programs in dance, drama, music, and visual arts, as well as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program. With state-of-the-art facilities, including a 700-seat theatre, Victoria School of the Arts provides students with numerous opportunities to develop their artistic talents and showcase their work in local and national events.

Harry Ainlay High School

Harry Ainlay High School is a large and dynamic school with a reputation for offering a wide range of academic and extracurricular opportunities. The school’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program and Advanced Placement (AP) courses allow students to challenge themselves academically, while the Career and Technology Studies Program provides hands-on learning experiences in various trades and professions. Harry Ainlay also boasts an extensive athletics program and several successful sports teams.

Archbishop MacDonald High School

Archbishop MacDonald High School is a Catholic high school known for its strong academic programs and inclusive learning environment. The school offers a variety of specialized programs, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program, Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and a Pre-Engineering Program. With an emphasis on community involvement and social justice, Archbishop MacDonald encourages students to develop leadership skills and a commitment to service.

Lillian Osborne High School

Lillian Osborne High School, located in southwest Edmonton, is a modern and innovative institution with a focus on preparing students for the future. The school offers a diverse range of programs, including Advanced Placement (AP) courses, a Chinese Bilingual Program, and the Career and Technology Studies Program. Lillian Osborne also boasts impressive arts and athletics programs, providing students with a well-rounded educational experience.

Ross Sheppard High School

Ross Sheppard High School is a large and diverse institution that strives to create a supportive and inclusive learning environment for its students. The school offers a variety of specialized programs, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program, Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and the K&E (Knowledge and Employability) Program. Ross Sheppard also has a robust athletics program and a wide range of clubs and extracurricular activities to engage students outside the classroom.

J. Percy Page High School

J. Percy Page High School, located in southeast Edmonton, is a community-focused institution that offers a diverse range of programs and opportunities for students. The school’s Advanced Placement (AP) courses and Career and Technology Studies Program provide students with a strong academic foundation, while the French Immersion Program and the Fine Arts Program encourage cultural and artistic development. J. Percy Page also has a strong athletics program and numerous clubs and extracurricular activities to foster student engagement and personal growth.

M.E. LaZerte High School

M.E. LaZerte High School, situated in northeast Edmonton, is a dynamic and innovative institution that focuses on providing students with a well-rounded education. The school offers a variety of specialized programs, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program, Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and the K&E (Knowledge and Employability) Program. M.E. LaZerte also features a strong athletics program, as well as a wide range of clubs and extracurricular activities to engage students and foster a sense of community.

Jasper Place High School

Jasper Place High School, located in west Edmonton, is a large and diverse institution that offers students a wide range of academic and extracurricular opportunities. The school’s Advanced Placement (AP) courses and International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program provide students with a challenging and rigorous academic experience, while the Career and Technology Studies Program offers hands-on learning in various fields. Jasper Place also has an extensive athletics program and numerous clubs and extracurricular activities to foster student engagement and personal growth.

St. Francis Xavier High School

St. Francis Xavier High School, a Catholic institution in west Edmonton, is known for its strong academics and commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment. The school offers a variety of specialized programs, including Advanced Placement (AP) courses, a Sports Academy, and a Spanish Bilingual Program. With a focus on community involvement and social justice, St. Francis Xavier encourages students to develop leadership skills and a commitment to service.

McNally High School

McNally High School, located in east Edmonton, is a diverse and inclusive institution that offers a wide range of academic and extracurricular opportunities for students. The school’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program and Advanced Placement (AP) courses provide a challenging academic experience, while the Fine Arts Program and the Career and Technology Studies Program offer opportunities for artistic and hands-on learning. McNally also boasts a strong athletics program and numerous clubs and extracurricular activities to engage students outside the classroom.

Conclusion

Edmonton’s high schools provide students with a wealth of opportunities to excel academically, develop their talents, and prepare for a bright future. Whether students are interested in pursuing a rigorous academic curriculum, exploring their artistic passions, or engaging in community service and leadership opportunities, Edmonton’s top high schools offer the programs and resources necessary to support their growth and success. By choosing one of these exceptional institutions, students and their families can feel confident that they are laying the groundwork for a successful and fulfilling future.