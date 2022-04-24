UN calls for ‘immediate’ truce in Mariupol

The United Nations called on Sunday for an “immediate” truce in Mariupol, to allow the evacuation of some 100,000 civilians still stranded in this Ukrainian port, which is controlled almost entirely by the Russian army.

“There must be a pause in the fighting now to save lives. The longer we wait, the more lives will be at risk. They must be allowed to evacuate now, today. Tomorrow will be too late,” UN Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad said in a statement.

Kyiv had indicated earlier on Sunday that the Russian forces continued to bombard this city on the Sea of ​​Azov, as the Russian army had bombed and besieged it since the beginning of March, especially the steel plants in Azovstal, the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance. fighters.

“The Russian enemy continues to fire and close our units in Azovstal, including air strikes,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

Relaying President Volodymyr Zelensky’s calls for a truce, presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolak also called on Twitter for a “real truce in Mariupol for Easter (Orthodox)” and a “humanitarian corridor for civilians.” He also suggested holding a “special session of negotiations to take their soldiers or exchange them.” A proposal ignored by Moscow.

The new UN appeal comes after a failed evacuation attempt on Saturday, with Ukrainians blaming the Russians for the failure.