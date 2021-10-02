Bug fixes welcome

iPhones and iPads can be updated to iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1, the two versions that bring the expected fixes.

About ten days after launch Deus 15 In its final version, Apple is already publishing an initial patch to fix some bugs that have already frustrated a large number of users. So it is now possible to download iOS 15.0.1, and its counterpart for the iPad, iPadOS 15.0.1.

What’s new in iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1?

In the Correction note Accompanying this update, Apple is stingy with information, only stating that iOS 15.0.1” In particular, it fixes an issue that prevented some users from unlocking files iPhone 13 with Apple Watch“. he was there annoying insect Which many users have complained about, especially during the pandemic when facial recognition via Face ID is compromised by wearing a mask. The transparent experience is finally back for Apple Watch users whose iPhone will once again be able to unlock automatically.

Another bug recently talked about: a warning that warns the user about it His iPhone storage is almost full…even when empty. This has now also been corrected. Finally, the last bug that was announced as debugged started training at an inopportune time. Fitness + On your Apple Watch during audio meditation sessions.

Note that in Frandroid we also encountered an error that called us, on the iPhone 13 Pro, to update the phone to… iOS 15, the version originally installed on this phone. So the notification naturally leads to an endless loop. According to our first observations, this concern was also resolved.

All these bugs are also fixed on a file apple tablets With iPadOS 15.0.1.

How about 120 Hz?

In recent days, Apple has also promised to update Core Animation for the patch A bug that prevents developers from taking full advantage of the new 120Hz screen iPhone 13 Pro. At the moment, it is not yet known if this issue is resolved by this update or whether it is still necessary to wait.

As a reminder, to update your iPhone or iPad, just go to its settings on the tabgeneral, then clicksystem updateIf there is an update available, it will be presented to you.