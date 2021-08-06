Focus Home Interactive se paie Dotemu

French publisher Focus welcomes Dotemu into its ranks

Famous for their vintage games with large license wings that players appreciate (Windjammers 2And Streets of Rage 4) or more or less successful ports/switches (Final Fantasy VIII Remastered On PS4 in particular), Dotemu developers have found a new home. In fact, the editor Focus on the interactive home page It acquired the Parisian studio by purchasing 77.5% of its capital, at a cost of 38.5 million euros, making it the largest shareholder.

Nothing surprising in the sense that Focus, while specializing in so-called AA games, had no effect on its credit. This is how it is now: thanks to this deal, they have taken back the Dotemu catalog and the specialists and leaders of the past who made it their business. The latter also retained their editorial independence. So don’t expect to have a file farming simulator In 2D and in pixels (it already exists anyway and is called Stardu Valley).

Christophe Nobiello, Chairman of the Executive Board of Focus Home Interactive, said: “The arrival of Dotemu represents a major step in accelerating the growth of the group and diversifying our expertise. By enriching our editorial line, we are opening up to a new segment with very strong growth. We are pleased to welcome Focus Group talents such as Cyrille Imbert. and his teams who have been able to make games engaging and give new life to millions of gamers around the world. This deal marks a new stage for the focus group. After the Deck13 and Streum On studios merged, we continue to actively search for other companies with strong potential to accelerate our development and expand our offering.”