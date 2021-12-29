Cable cars returned to Mont-Sainte-Anne

Mont-Sainte-Anne said in a letter sent on Wednesday at the end of the day Be so happy to be able to find that our Shooting Star and our elevator operators are ready to take you to the top aboard our famous Red Cabins. .

This is a surprise to many, because until late on Monday, the center was not able to decide when to get to the lift.

At the start of the ski season, the resort was hoping to be able to operate the red cabins from December 24 or 25.

However, tests had to be carried out by the manufacturer’s teams regarding the installation of a new transformer.

10 months waiting

An investment of $1.5 million made it possible to replace the entire cable car operating system, with new control panels installed and all electrical components of the elevator. , Is it written in correspondence sent to the media and clients.

The Ministry of Social Affairs specifies that the project began ten months ago.

The station says the tests could be done over the next few days and weeks, which could lead to that happening Short stop to go up .

A cable car stop at the beginning of the season forced skiers and snowboarders to wait sometimes for long minutes before returning to the top of the mountain. (Date of photo: December 22) Photo: Radio Canada / Pierre Alexandre Bolduc

mobilize citizens

All eyes have been on this station for the past few years. Citizens are moving to ask the mountain’s tenant, Canadian Rockies Resorts (RCR), to invest in improving facilities.

Last summer, Friends of Mont-Sainte-Anne, a nonprofit organization (NPO) to ensure MSA sustainability, presented the company with a $175 million plan to modernize the ski area, among other things.

A spokesman for the MSA said earlier this week that RCR continues to improve its financial plan for the mountain.