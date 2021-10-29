Canada’s largest sports store

The Laurier Quebec Sports Experts and Atmosphere Store is now open! Spread over two floors, the new Boucher Group store covers an area of ​​nearly 84,000 square feet and draws attention with its exceptional 40-foot-high glass walls and imposing wooden beams.

This new destination brings together top brands like Helly Hansen, Columbia, The North Face, Arc’teryx, Nike, Under Armor, Adidas, Oakley, Vans and more. It’s also home to Canada’s largest shoe wall with over 1,200 athletic and outdoor models, a training lounge and customer lounge area. A cold room for testing winter coats is also provided as well as many other distinctive elements incorporated into a refined and dynamic décor, including hundreds of photographs and a giant screen on the mall’s exterior wall.

The Boucher Group continues to focus on customer service and the importance of being well served in the store by qualified staff. That is why more than 75 new jobs have been created. Therefore, connoisseurs of sports and the ambiance of Laurier Québec rely on a team of 175 enthusiastic employees ready to serve loyal customers.

The Boucher Group, based in Quebec, owns and operates 29 franchises under the Banners Sports Connoisseurs, Atmosphere and Entrepôt du Hockey. It has 1,000 employees and is the largest franchise of FGL Sports Ltée, a division of Canadian Tire.

Quebecois Since 1967, the Sports Experts banner now includes over 100 stores in the province, all operated by franchisees from Quebec. With 20 points of sale, the Boucher Group is one of the leading retailers of sports and outdoor equipment, apparel and footwear in Quebec. The company was recently recognized as one of the best managed companies in Canada in 2021.