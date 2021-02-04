CF Montreal acquires Bjorn Johnson

The two sides agreed to the terms of holding two seasons on Wednesday, with an option for the third year. The agreement will be formalized when CF Montreal receives the Johnsen International Transfer Certificate and medical examination.

We are delighted to have this player with great experience in Europe and Asia. Bjorn is a great and somewhat mobile striker. He has demonstrated his ability to score goals in all the clubs he has played in in the past, especially for the Norwegian national team. Olivier Renard, sporting director of Montreal, said in a press release.

Montreal also announced that it will loan players in the Canadian Premier League for the 2021 season, with rights to recover. Defenseman Kariva Yao will join the Jockey Club in Calgary while full-back Kasian Ferdinand will wear FC Atlético in Ottawa.

The idea behind these loans is to allow them to gain experience by getting playing minutes. Renard said.

These are two young players from our academy with full confidence in the future. We hope they grow up and come back stronger in CF Montreal. James Pantemis’ case last year was a good example. Olivier Renard, sporting director of CF Montreal

Yao signed his first professional contract in June 2019 and played his first minutes in Major League Soccer in September 2020, as a substitute against the Philadelphia Union. For his part, Ferdinand signed an agreement with CF Montreal in June 2020 and has yet to test the baptism of Garber Circuit.