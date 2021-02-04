World Cancer Day: Time for Awareness – LINFO.re

Like every year, the 4th of February marks World Cancer Day. This is an opportunity to raise awareness about disease prevention and treatment.

Packing in St. Paul

This Thursday, the meeting will take place at Saint-Paul Bus Station between 9am and 12pm.

The goal is to inform and educate the public.

“As part of World Cancer Day, Saint-Paul, which has the World Health Organization mark for a healthy city, with all partners organizes * morning awareness, prevention and information for all audiences on Thursday 4 February 2021.”

Cancer, the leading cause of death in the world

By 2020, it is estimated that the number of people with cancer may exceed 18 million. Of these cases, nearly half die. Thus, cancer is the leading cause of death in the world.

The most common types of cancer are breast, prostate, lung, and colon. If you find treatments, early detection helps.