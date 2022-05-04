Comedian Dave Chappelle assaulted on stage

US comedian Dave Chappelle was assaulted on stage during a stand-up show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the trade magazine reported. The Hollywood Reporter.

Citing a video of the incident posted on social media, the review added that the comedian was attending the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival at the Hollywood Bowl, when he was assaulted.

These photos show an unidentified person going up on stage and attacking the comedian before being subdued by security officials. Dave Chappelle recently faced accusations of transphobia with mockery of transgender people.

Los Angeles police did not issue any immediate statement regarding the incident.

Last October, Netflix found itself embroiled in a debate over free speech in the United States after airing a show of the comedian, the closestin which the stand-up star responds to critics who accuse him of transphobia.

In this program condemned by LGBTQ groups, he claimed that “gender is real” and that his critics are “very sensitive”. Dave Chappelle, who is black, said, “In our country, you can shoot and kill a ‘man in black’, but you don’t dare offend a gay person.

In March, American comedian Chris Rock was slapped on stage by actor Will Smith during the Academy Awards after a joke about the latter’s wife’s hair.