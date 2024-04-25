The new data science building embodies the school's core values

Design of the building began in January 2020 with the architectural teams of Hopkins Architects, VMDO and the University Architect's Office, led by Gilbane Building Company.

The guiding philosophy was to create a space that would foster collaboration and promote sustainability.

“Data science now has a beautiful and special place at the University of Virginia – a home that embodies our culture of excellence, openness, transparency, interdisciplinarity and community engagement,” said Phil Bourne, founding dean of the College of Data Science.

As a LEED Gold-certified building — one of the highest ratings from the U.S. Green Building Council — the building features solar panels, vents and windows in individual offices, and active and passive shading systems to reduce the need for artificial lighting.

The facility also includes a wellness area and lactation space, and is the only building on the grounds with all non-gender-designated restrooms.

Part of the historic $120 million gift to establish the school from the Quantum Foundation, the private family foundation of Jaffray and Merrill Woodriff, made construction of the school possible.

Jaffray Woodriff, a 1991 University of Virginia graduate, said he is excited about the role the College of Data Science is poised to play in the coming years as artificial intelligence expands its scope.

“As an early data science advocate, I was thrilled to see my school create a school and now become a home for the study of data science,” Woodriff said. “I am eager to welcome the University of Virginia’s contributions to safely and ethically navigating the murky waters that lie ahead in the field of artificial intelligence.”