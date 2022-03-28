Construction of the Ontario metro line to Toronto begins

On Sunday, the Ontario government officially launched the construction of a new subway line that will cross Toronto. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory and various provincial and federal officials at the groundbreaking ceremony, which took place at approximately 1 p.m.

“It is an exciting project. Laying the foundation stone is an exciting step forward and is a positive proof [que le projet verra véritablement le jour]John Tory said during the first scoop.

Estimated at $11 billion in economic benefits, the Ontario line should have 15 stations spread over 16 kilometers and will be connected to more than 40 existing transmission points, including metro and tram lines. The line, which will be partly underground, and partly elevated, and which in certain parts will borrow the commuter train network, will extend from the exhibition venue to the Ontario Science Center, thus traversing downtown.

The Ontario Line is the largest subway expansion in Canadian history. “It will expand Toronto’s existing subway network by 50%,” said Doug Ford.

The new division is scheduled to open in 2030, according to Greater Toronto Transportation Director, Metrolinx.

According to the organization’s assessment, the new line will serve an additional 227,500 people who will find themselves living next to public transport. This could represent approximately 28,000 fewer cars on the roads.

Public transport plays a pivotal role in achieving our climate goals and reducing congestion on our roads. The Ontario route will be a major addition to existing transit options in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and will improve users’ ability to reach their destinations easily and on time.”

“It will help people across the area. It will help them go to work, go to school, see their families and avoid traffic jams,” Mayor Toure added.

The Doug Ford government has adopted an ambitious development program for its public transportation network. In addition to the Ontario line, expansions of the Scarborough and Young North subway line have also been announced, not to mention the extension of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail line.

“We are building public transportation infrastructure, not just for today, but for the next 50 to 100 years. This is incredible news for individuals and families who depend on public transportation every day,” Ford said, adding that this is also an opportunity for the county to create jobs. and help its economy.

The federal government had already indicated, in May 2021, that it would pay about $12 billion to fund 40% of the bill for all of these projects.