Do you use iOS apps on your Mac?

The move to Apple Silicon chips brought support for iOS apps on Mac. It is now possible to launch certain programs designed for iPhone or iPad directly from your computer, without any special processing: these applications are available on the Mac App Store at Apps for iPhone and iPad If the idea is interesting on paper, the reality is unfortunately more complicated. Some apps have a fixed window size, others have an inappropriate interface, not to mention many bugs that spoil the user experience. If you haven’t had a chance to try before, Apple she has Suggestion list.

Three iOS games on Apple Silicon Mac.

In addition, not all iOS apps are available on PC. As a reminder, each developer chooses if they want to display their iOS software on the Mac App Store. Many decide not to, for strategic reasons (Facebook prefers that you browse their site to better manage ads) or because the Mac app already exists. Although it was possible to install any iOS app by exporting an .ipa file for a while, Apple has since done so combination forbidden.

