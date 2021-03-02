Epic Games Acquires Fall Guys Developers | Xbox One

The world of video games is much more focused today. Epic Games has just announced the acquisition of Tonic Games Group, which owns Mediatonic, a developer Fall guys.

We are excited to announce that the Tonic Games Group has joined the Epic Games family. Tonic Games is the development company behind the blockbuster sensation, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

With this acquisition, the amount of which has not been reported, Epic Games is providing itself with a studio capable of launching games that reach the goal. For gamers, Epic says Fall Guys will remain the same, and will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players on all platforms.

“He needs great creative talent who knows how to create powerful games, content and experiences,” says Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games.

Teaming up with Epic will accelerate our plans to improve the game and bring the Fall Guys to as many players as possible, while continuing to support the community. Fortnite and Rocket League already have a lot of features we’d like to bring to the Fall Guys – account systems, cross-play, team versus team modes, and more. We’ll also work hard to bring more of these features to Fall Guys!

Mediatonic says it is proud of its culture and does not intend to change it by going to Epic. On the contrary, developers are counting on this new support to keep developing and continuing “Create games that empower players, create joy, and bring people together for fun”

Fall Guys is coming to Xbox this summer And also on the Nintendo Switch; The game should eventually support cross-play functionality as with Rocket League.