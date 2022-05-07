Fecal germ culture to stay young

primary The germs are mainly found in the small intestine and colon.

Treatment with antibiotics reduces the quality and quantity of germs over several days to several weeks, according to Inserm.

There are about a thousand different species in microorganisms, most of which are bacteria but As well as viruses, parasites and fungi. This part of the intestine – also called the intestinal flora – It affects a large part of the body, such as the immune system, the brain, the cardiovascular system, or the bone system. But the gut flora can also play a role in aging. In fact, according to a recent study Published in the magazine microbiomeIn this study, transplanting fecal microbes from young mice into old mice could slow some signs of aging in the eyes, gut and brain.

Technique already used for some diseases

Transplantation of fecal germs is a technique already well known in the scientific world. It consists in extracting a sample of normal germs from the stool (ie, solid human stool) of healthy donors for transplantation into a sick person. “This treatment, for example, is very effective – and is now used routinely – to treat diarrhea in patients with recurrent infections Clostridium difficile”, explain me’National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm).

Transplanting fecal microbes from old mice to young ones accelerates aging

In this new study, the scientists also showed that transplanting fecal microbes from old mice onto young mice would accelerate the aging of mice. More precisely, this phenomenon will affect more not only the intestinal mucosa of the rodent, but also the immune cells of the brain and specific proteins associated with eye degeneration. “By altering the gut microbiota of older adults, we can rescue indicators of age-related decline commonly seen in degenerative eye and brain conditions.‘, explained the authors of the research.

A link has already been established between germs and aging

Therefore, the researchers in their study clearly demonstrated a link between advanced aging and microbiota. This is not the first time this has happened. In January 2021, in a study published in the journal nature metabolismResearchers believe that germs can affect healthy aging and increase life expectancy. “Changes in the microbiome are not only a diagnostic of healthy aging, but also directly affect health (single) As we age”And Thomas Wilmansky said at the timea researcher at the Institute of Systems Biology and led the study.