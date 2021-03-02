Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton in record hunt

Tuesday, March 2, 2021. 7:30 a.m.

Mercedes presented its new single-seat car on Tuesday with which Britain’s Lewis Hamilton will travel to Bahrain on March 28, in search of his eighth Formula 1 World Championship title.

For the second year in a row, the single-seat W12 wears a black livery in honor of the anti-apartheid struggle dear to Lewis Hamilton. For 2021, the traditional “Silver Arrows” gray simply colors the rear of the car.

“In the past my main goal was just to win the championship. (…) This year, it’s all about promoting diversity and making sure that action is taken,” Hamilton said in a launch video of the car.

The 36-year-old explained the term of his new one-year contract, signed in early February: “I am in a prime position where I achieved most of the things that I wanted to achieve. So there is no real need to plan too far into the future, (…) I just wanted a year. “

“Then we can discuss whether to do more,” said Hamilton, who may be tempted to compete under new regulations in 2022 that promise a small revolution and more sporting integrity.

While waiting for this big change, most developments have been frozen in 2021, so the single-seat Mercedes, like its competitors, is very similar to last year’s one except for the new rules on aerodynamics.

Seven-time world champion, defending champion with German Michael Schumacher, Hamilton will for the fifth consecutive year be Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas.