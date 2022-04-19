Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked for male video

(Washington) The star of a pro-Trump host threatened by American conservatives, has become the laughing stock of netizens on Twitter over an epic video featuring a documentary on masculinity.

In this trailer for the futuristic documentary men’s endTucker Carlson is concerned about a “very important topic that no one covers,” the “total decline in testosterone levels in American men.”

Then it opens a short clip where muscular white men wrestle with their bare hands, milk a cow, shoot a pistol, be pushed with a chain or drink a raw egg. Others chop wood or carry tractor wheels, always bare-chested.

In the middle of these images, a naked man, perched on a rock at dusk, extends his arms in front of a small machine that sends an orange light toward his crotch.

The voiceover notes “Strong men, […] Men strong enough to survive. »

The snippet sparked a wave of ridicule on social networks, and this sequence evokes several “homosexual eroticisms” contrary to traditional family values ​​that Fox News has widely defended.

“You can just change the sound and make it an ad for Grindr,” said a sarcastically democratic activist.

In another video, Tucker Carlson receives an Ohio athletic trainer who is promoting “red light therapy,” a guest-reassuring practice that involves “tanning the testicles.”

Tucker Carlson insists on the need to “find a solution” to low testosterone levels, without explicitly defending the practice, which has not been validated by the medical profession.

Presentation every week Tucker Carlson tonightFollowed by millions of Americans, Tucker Carlson is one of the most popular columnists and TV presenters in the United States.