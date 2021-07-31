(Montréal) L’Agence canadienne d’inspection des aliments (ACIA) a annoncé vendredi que l’entreprise montréalaise Nature’s Touch Frozen Food procédait au rappel de diverses marques de mangues congelées parce qu’elles pourées pourraient être conta virus de conta virus to me.

The following products should not be consumed according to CFIA:

Nature’s Touch Frozen Mango (2kg), Courtesy Mango (600kg), Frozen Arrestibles Mango (600kg), President’s Choice Frozen Mango (600kg).

All affected products have a “Best Before November 2022” label written on the packaging.

The products were sold in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Hepatitis A virus infection usually presents with fever, feeling generally unwell, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort.

Infection can also cause jaundice.

Symptoms may appear for up to 50 days after consumption.

The Canada Food Inspection Agency advises those who think they have become ill after eating a product that has been recalled to contact a doctor.

Recalls must be disposed of or returned to the store where they were purchased.