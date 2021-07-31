New Pokemon Snap hits a status with new content

When Capcom recently announced the arrival of an Okami-themed bundle including Amaterasu in Monster Hunter Rise, we were in heaven. In fact, what could be nicer than offering to spend more time in a world we love doing things we love? Literally get it as a gift! It’s impossible to groan when the studio makes an effort to keep one of these games alive at their expense (although some still find something to say), and if you’ve enjoyed capturing Poké monsters from all angles in new pokemon snapYou should be pleased to read the following.

Freak’s Monster Photo Safari Game To Receive Free Update Very Soon. The latter will add life to Lentis with about twenty previously invisible creatures but will also provide new settings. Naturally, these new features will be a chance to take the Neo One out of the garage on a tour and discover the original features.

In fact, this is what will happen. Neo Pokémon Snap will introduce 3 new circles. The first title, “Chemin Caché” will take you through the Anthos Natural Park and its creatures once again, but from a new perspective thanks to Neo One’s new function: the Narrowing. As for the next event, it’s happening on Haptos. Although the island is inhospitable, it will welcome a new circle. Wastelands will offer you to take pictures in a barren and rocky environment where monsters hide around geysers and toxic tides… cool? Finally, in Calléis for the last time, it’s the adrenaline rush that awaits you as you’ll take pictures as you descend into the river.

Of course, these adventures can be walked both day and night to see different creatures or, conversely, during another period of their schedule. What do you think ? This free bonus content will be available in New Pokémon Snap on August 4, 2021. And if you want to practice, you can always take screenshots with the trailer below.