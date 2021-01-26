Games shown in February 2021

Google Stadia revealed its list of games offered to Stadia Pro subscribers in February. We find a new adventure for Lara Croft, but we also find a new version of Journey to the Savage Planet. Take advantage of the weekend to also try Madden 21 for free on all your devices.

Another round of games was introduced to Stadia Pro subscribers in February 2021, particularly with the arrival of the hit game Journey to Savage Planet. To please the players, it is a new version of this very crazy game available in the cloud gaming service. New content, but above all the possibility to enjoy the game at 4K / 60fps resolution.

February 2021 game list

Games available from February 1:

Journey to the Savage Planet: The Employee of the Month Edition

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Enter Gungeon

Leanne YouTubeSubscribe to Frandroid

After January 31, 2021, you will no longer be able to add The parks in betweenAnd the Hello Neighbor: Hide and FindAnd the Hitman 2And the Elite sniper 4And the In breachAnd and Panzer Dragon edition To your library.

Note that the American football simulation game Madden 21 It arrives in the Stadia catalog on January 28th. And to celebrate, the Cloud gaming service is offering its Stadia Pro subscribers a free trial throughout the weekend, from Thursday January 28 at 6 PM until Monday February 1 at 5 PM.

As a reminder, Google Stadia launched a new post last week to support it Release the game Hitman 3. Join Agent 47 in his final missions to finish the trilogy The world of assassinations And take the opportunity to test the State Share function that allows you to share game sequences with your friends and contacts via a simple clickable link. Country sharing is also available for episodes Assassin And the Hitman 2Also available for free as part of Stadia Pro.