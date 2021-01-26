Data science will change everything in business

Since its founding in 2018, Moov AI has helped companies improve their operations through machine learning and data science. Due to the pandemic, it must in turn change its practices in order to be more efficient in responding to the explosion in demand.

First she switched 100% to remote work. “We realized that we were very effective at working remotely.” Explains Olivier Blaise, co-founder of the young company, “so we left our offices.

“We have also prioritized the development of the statistical model validation product, which will become our focus. This tool will allow us to have the best possible projections in order to deliver long-term value and accelerate the maturity of artificial intelligence (AI) companies.”

‘Fill in the fields’

As for Moov AI, no more searching for votes, companies today are the (default) knocking on their door.

“Since April, it’s crazy. The companies have pinpointed their weak ties. They want to fill the gaps and, above all, do it the right way. They have concrete projects with timetable specific. And big budgets. It’s exciting for us, we don’t have to pay anymore. “

Different sectors

Moov AI serves clients from various sectors: pharmaceutical, telecom, logistics, public institutions, mutual funds, etc.

“Some clients are slower than others. In a way, it helped us. We distributed projects to different teams, which allowed us to implement quickly. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have made the choice to retain our staff. We are very happy that day,” says Mr. Blaze.

Moov AI currently employs around 15 people and plans to increase its workforce to 25 by the end of 2020.

“The epidemic has shown executives how important data is to enable them to improve their operations and innovate. We are moving to another stage of development,” adds Mr. Blaise.