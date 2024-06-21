Health and climate: risk factors in Europe

In the second report – after the 2022 report – on these health impacts specific to Europe, Published last monthThere are no less than 42 indicators. The report is the result of a An international and multidisciplinary team Which, under the same title (“Countdown to Health and Climate Change”), has been published every year since 2015 monitoring progress (or not) in areas related to health and climate. Mental health has also appeared on the radar in the 2022 edition.

Certainly, the indicators that will require the greatest vigilance on the part of governments – A Adapt faster to health services– These are deaths and viruses coming from elsewhere. But since these 42 indicators are interconnected, it would be a mistake, the researchers warn, to analyze them separately: “We really need to know how these multiple exposures affect the population.” Comments in Nature magazine British health and climate change researcher Ruth Doherty, from the University of Edinburgh.

The main indicator alone, the evolution of deaths from extreme heat between 2003-2012 and 2013-2022, represents worrying data, as shown by nature In chart:

One factor may put some women at greater risk: the fact that they are more likely to suffer from a heatwave after menstruation.

As for the pathogens of them European health authorities are monitoring progress Towards the north, we observe infantile visceral leishmaniasis, transmitted by mosquito bites, for which Mediterranean Europe had already become more susceptible in the 2000s, and which we now observe further north, particularly in France and the Balkans. We also notice sheep ticks (Ixodes ricinus) whose territory expanded throughout Europe about thirty years ago.