Medical innovation: A beautiful comet in the sky of Dijon

The Center Georges-François Leclerc, the Institute of Molecular Chemistry of the University of Burgundy and the precision medicine company Oncodesign (1) have collaborated on a revolutionary therapeutic project. The European Union has just awarded them a record grant!

Here is a beautiful example of a public-private partnership in the service of medical innovation: the Dijon COMETE consortium comprising the Center Georges-François Leclerc (CGFL), the Institute of Molecular Chemistry of the University of Burgundy (ICMUB) and the Oncodesign Foundation for Precision Medicine. (OBM). Brief meaning in Shakespearean language: Molecular radiotherapy for colorectal cancer and stomach cancer. In essence, and in Pasteur’s language this time, his goal is to develop targeted internal radiotherapy (RIV) molecules for the diagnosis and treatment of advanced gastrointestinal cancers.

Remember, RIV represents a breakthrough innovation that consists of giving patients molecules intended to bind to cancer cells and deliver radioactivity to their DNA, in order to halt the progression of the disease. CGFL, brilliantly led by Professor Charles Coutant, has made the development of RIV “a key and priority issue both in terms of advancing its research and innovating treatments for patients, especially those currently experiencing therapeutic failure. In fact, CGFL has begun developing its nuclear service for RIV, By building a day hospital and doubling the dedicated recovery rooms to treat more than 15 patients per week (283 RIV treatments provided in 2022).

A grant worth 7.8 million euros

This consortium has just been awarded a European FEDER grant in the amount of €7.8 million (total project cost of €9.2 million), demonstrating its ability to “design, develop, evaluate and deliver a therapeutic molecular clinic, by bringing together a continuum of unique AI skills from Its kind in France.”

Furthermore, this amount will be distributed as follows over the next five years: €3.7 million for CGFL, €2.1 million for Oncodesign and €2 million for UB. This significant financial contribution highlights the importance of this joint venture between key healthcare players. At the same time positioning the Dijon region as a center of excellence in this field at the international level.

It should also be noted that gastrointestinal cancers represent more than 20% of cancer cases in France, including colon, rectal, stomach, and pancreatic cancers, accounting for 61%, 12%, and 8%, respectively.

One thing is certain, Dijon’s innovation in innovative treatments to combat the scourge of cancer is recognized at the European level!

(1) Oncodesign precision medicine is Dijon Oncodesign spins out by transferring biotechnology activities and integrating artificial intelligence