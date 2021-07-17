Here are the new emojis coming to Android and iPhone

With the annual World Emoji Day celebrated today, here’s a look at some of the new emojis that may appear on iPhone and Android.

The global language since the democratization of smartphones and emojis – or smileys and emoticons – have become a reflection of the companies that produce them. As usual, before Annual World Emoji Day on July 17We were able to get a first look at the drafts Version 14.0 of the Unicode Consortium emoji.

Among the new emojis, we find salute faceAnd the A face that melts and a face that holds tears. They are being added to the new candidates Face with open eyes and hand over his mouth. A low battery, a bird’s nest, a disco ball and bubbles are also in the works.

More comprehensive emoji On iOS and Android

25 kinds of handshake It should appear and be more adaptable to different cultures and respect all skin tones.

List completed by Emojis are meant to improve inclusion. emojis “Pregnant Man” and “Pregnant Man” Candidates and understand that pregnancy is possible in non-binary and transgender men. person from Gender neutral with crown It is also in the pipeline. It will be added to existing king and queen emojis.

The full version of Emoji 14.0 will be announced in September, but the final list should look like what’s included in this preview. As for how long you can use the new emojis, it will depend on the phone you’re using.

Emojipedia confirms that this is only a draft list and that there may be changes before final approval due in September of this year. On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook Messenger Its new feature should also be introduced: Soundmojis, emojis accompanied by an audio sample.