Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Vaughan 2023

In the ever-evolving culinary landscape of Vaughan, Ontario, a bustling city just north of Toronto, a multitude of hidden gem restaurants have carved out their own unique niches. These eateries offer everything from cozy cafes with artisanal coffee to high-end dining establishments serving exquisite culinary creations.

These hidden gems may be slightly off the beaten path, but they offer fantastic food, incredible ambiance, and a unique dining experience that you won’t find elsewhere. Let’s embark on a culinary journey and discover some of Vaughan’s best-kept secrets.

Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Vaughan

1. Oca Nera Fine Italian Cuisine

Tucked away in a commercial area, Oca Nera is a hidden gem in the truest sense. This upscale Italian restaurant has a modern, yet warm ambiance and focuses on traditional Italian cuisine with a creative twist. The restaurant’s Chef, Lino Collevecchio, uses locally sourced ingredients to create dishes that exude a perfect blend of tradition and innovation. Whether you’re a fan of seafood, veal, or handmade pasta, you’ll find a dish that tantalizes your taste buds here.

2. 255 By Alta Rossa Ristorante

255 By Alta Rossa Ristorante is a relatively lesser-known spot that serves up robust Italian dishes in an elegantly rustic setting. The menu features a variety of traditional dishes, but the standout is undoubtedly their pizza. Baked in a wood-fired oven, their pizzas have a beautiful thin crust that’s slightly charred on the bottom and perfectly chewy on top. Don’t forget to try their tiramisu for dessert – it’s the perfect sweet ending to a meal.

3. Churrasqueira Costa Verde BBQ Chicken

Hidden in a strip mall, Churrasqueira Costa Verde BBQ Chicken might not look like much from the outside, but once you taste their Portuguese-style rotisserie chicken, you’ll understand why it’s on this list. Juicy and perfectly seasoned, their chicken is a definite crowd-pleaser. Pair it with some roasted potatoes and a selection of their hot sauces for a truly satisfying meal.

4. Truly Thai Cuisine

Truly Thai Cuisine is a small, family-owned restaurant offering authentic Thai food. This quaint eatery may not be much larger than a hole-in-the-wall, but it delivers big on taste. The menu is replete with traditional Thai dishes like Pad Thai, Green Curry, and Tom Yum soup. The service is warm and welcoming, making it feel like you’re dining with family.

5. Avenue Cibi e Vini

Avenue Cibi e Vini is an upscale restaurant tucked away in a Vaughan plaza. The decor is chic and modern, and the menu is Italian with a modern touch. The dishes are beautifully presented, and the taste is exceptional. The risotto and osso buco are must-tries. The wine list is also extensive and well-curated, ensuring that you can find the perfect pairing for your meal.

6. Mr. Greek Mediterranean Bar + Grill

Located in the heart of Vaughan, Mr. Greek Mediterranean Bar + Grill might be well-known to locals but remains a hidden gem to visitors. Offering an array of authentic Greek dishes, this place is perfect for anyone craving Mediterranean flavors. Don’t miss their Moussaka, a traditional Greek dish layered with eggplant, potatoes, and ground beef, topped with a creamy béchamel sauce.

7. Di Manno Bakery While not a conventional restaurant, Di Manno Bakery earns a spot on this list due to its authentic Italian baked goods and fantastic coffee. This family-run bakery offers a range of pastries, bread, pizzas, and more, all of which are made from scratch daily. Whether you're after a quick lunch or a sweet treat, Di Manno Bakery has you covered.

8. Sushi Wa Sushi Wa is tucked away in a shopping plaza in Vaughan and offers some of the freshest sushi in the city. While it may appear unassuming from the outside, the quality of the sushi is on par with some of the best in the Greater Toronto Area. Their sashimi is always fresh, and their rolls are beautifully crafted, bursting with flavor. 9. Pho Mi Viet Thai For anyone craving Vietnamese or Thai food, Pho Mi Viet Thai is a must-visit. This hidden gem serves a variety of dishes from both cuisines. Of course, the star of the show is their Pho, a traditional Vietnamese soup made from bone broth, rice noodles, and meat, usually served with fresh herbs and bean sprouts. The broth is rich and hearty, making it the perfect comfort food. 10. Memphis BBQ & Wicked Wings Although Vaughan is far from the southern U.S., you can still enjoy authentic Southern barbecue at Memphis BBQ & Wicked Wings. This hidden gem specializes in smoked meats, from pulled pork to smoked ribs, all of which are prepared using traditional Southern techniques. The inside has a casual, diner-like atmosphere that's perfectly suited to a messy, finger-licking barbecue feast. 11. That's Italian Ristorante Although it's located in a nondescript strip mall, That's Italian Ristorante serves some of the best Italian food in Vaughan. This family-run restaurant uses recipes passed down through generations, ensuring that each dish is as authentic as possible. The pizza is a standout, with thin, crisp crusts and a perfect balance of sauce, cheese, and toppings. 12. Taste of Shawarma Taste of Shawarma is a small, locally-owned restaurant serving some of the best Middle Eastern food in the city. Their Shawarmas are known for being generously stuffed with tender, well-seasoned meat, fresh veggies, and delicious sauces, all wrapped in a warm pita bread. Their falafel is also a crowd favorite – perfectly crispy on the outside and soft and flavorful on the inside. Conclusion Vaughan's culinary scene is a treasure trove of hidden gems. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a first-time visitor, you'll find a host of lesser-known restaurants waiting to dazzle you with their food. So why not venture out and try something new? You never know what delightful dishes you'll discover at these hidden gem restaurants in Vaughan. Remember, in the world of food, the best experiences often come from the places you least expect.