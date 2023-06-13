Best Poutine in Old Montreal: Exploring the Best Options

Situated in the heart of Quebec, Old Montreal is steeped in rich history and charming architecture. But for culinary enthusiasts, it’s the Quebecois gastronomy that steals the show, particularly the iconic dish, Poutine. This humble yet hearty delicacy, consisting of crispy fries, cheese curds, and flavorful gravy, is the epitome of comfort food. Here, we embark on a culinary journey through Old Montreal’s best poutine hotspots, each offering its unique spin on this classic dish.
Best Poutine in Old Montreal
1. La Banquise
Arguably Montreal’s most famous poutine spot, La Banquise has been serving poutine lovers since 1968. Open 24 hours, this poutine haven offers a staggering variety of over 30 types of poutine. The classic poutine is a delight, but for a taste adventure, try their ‘T-Rex’ with ground beef, pepperoni, bacon, and hot dogs, or ‘La Taquise’ with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
2. Poutineville
Poutineville’s customizable approach to poutine is what sets it apart. With a wide array of ingredients, diners can create their poutine masterpiece. If you prefer curated choices, their ‘Poutineville Special’ – hand-crushed potatoes, fresh curds, mozzarella, braised beef, red wine sauce, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and sweet peppers, is a must-try.
3. Frite Alors!
Frite Alors! is a local chain known for their Belgian-style fries, which add an interesting twist to the traditional poutine. They offer a selection of ten types of poutine. One of their standout offerings is the ‘Galvaude’, which adds chicken and peas to the classic poutine, creating a wonderfully filling dish.
4. Garde Manger
Renowned for its gourmet spin on poutine, Garde Manger offers a decadent Lobster Poutine. This luxurious variant features a generous serving of fresh, succulent lobster, crispy fries, and a mouthwatering lobster bisque gravy. This is the place for a true gourmet poutine experience in a cozy and rustic setting.
5. Mâche
Known for serving “Poutine à la Québécoise”, Mâche has built its reputation on authenticity and flavor. Its signature poutine, with a perfect balance of crispy fries, cheese curds, and a rich, meaty sauce, is a testament to the origins of this iconic Quebec dish.
6. Restaurant Holder
Restaurant Holder, a Parisian brasserie-inspired eatery, offers a delightful Foie Gras Poutine. A melting piece of foie gras on top of the classic recipe elevates the dish to another level of culinary delight. The ambiance, with its high ceilings and elegant decor, is as charming as the poutine is flavorful.
7. L’Gros Luxe
L’Gros Luxe, with its quirky decor and eclectic menu, is a beloved spot for locals and tourists alike. Their vegan poutine is a standout, demonstrating that plant-based fare can be as indulgent as its meat-based counterparts. Featuring crisp fries, vegan cheese, and a sumptuous vegetable-based gravy, this poutine caters to vegan and non-vegan patrons.
8. Le Club Chasse et Pêche
Set in an old-world building, Le Club Chasse et Pêche presents a refined dining experience. While it’s known for seafood and game, its rich, unctuous Poutine with braised piglet and foie gras is a showstopper. It’s an indulgent reinterpretation of the classic dish that’s well worth sampling.
9. Dirty Dogs
Dirty Dogs is famed for its gourmet hot dogs, but the poutine here is just as noteworthy. The ‘Dirty Poutine,’ topped with bacon, spicy sausage, and caramelized onions, offers a delightful medley of textures and flavors. If you’re a fan of a little heat, the ‘Spicy Poutine,’ which includes jalapenos, will hit the spot.
10. Chez Tousignant
This snackbar-inspired spot, Chez Tousignant, offers a taste of nostalgia alongside quality comfort food. Their poutine is traditional and straightforward, sticking to the essentials: fresh hand-cut fries, cheese curds, and house-made gravy. It’s a beautiful testament to the belief that simplicity often yields the most satisfying results.
Conclusion
Old Montreal offers a veritable feast of poutine, with each restaurant showcasing its version of this beloved dish. Whether it’s the timeless classic at Mâche, the vegan version at L’Gros Luxe, the luxury of lobster poutine at Garde Manger, or the comforting simplicity at Chez Tousignant, Old Montreal’s poutine scene is diverse and delicious.
These renditions of poutine all stay true to the spirit of the dish – comfort food that warms the heart. They celebrate the essence of poutine, proving that despite the numerous variations, the soul of the dish remains unchanged – a heartwarming combination of fries, cheese curds, and gravy.
Old Montreal proves time and again why it remains the poutine capital, continuing to honor Quebecois culinary tradition while constantly innovating. So, whether you’re a long-time resident, a new visitor, or simply a food lover, get ready to embark on an unforgettable poutine adventure through the heart of Old Montreal. Experience the joy of diving into a hot, delectable plate of poutine – a pleasure that, much like the city itself, is timeless.
