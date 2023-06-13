Best Poutine in Old Montreal: Exploring the Best Options

Poutineville’s customizable approach to poutine is what sets it apart. With a wide array of ingredients, diners can create their poutine masterpiece. If you prefer curated choices, their ‘Poutineville Special’ – hand-crushed potatoes, fresh curds, mozzarella, braised beef, red wine sauce, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and sweet peppers, is a must-try.

Arguably Montreal’s most famous poutine spot, La Banquise has been serving poutine lovers since 1968. Open 24 hours, this poutine haven offers a staggering variety of over 30 types of poutine. The classic poutine is a delight, but for a taste adventure, try their ‘T-Rex’ with ground beef, pepperoni, bacon, and hot dogs, or ‘La Taquise’ with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Situated in the heart of Quebec, Old Montreal is steeped in rich history and charming architecture. But for culinary enthusiasts, it’s the Quebecois gastronomy that steals the show, particularly the iconic dish, Poutine. This humble yet hearty delicacy, consisting of crispy fries, cheese curds, and flavorful gravy, is the epitome of comfort food. Here, we embark on a culinary journey through Old Montreal’s best poutine hotspots, each offering its unique spin on this classic dish.

Frite Alors! is a local chain known for their Belgian-style fries, which add an interesting twist to the traditional poutine. They offer a selection of ten types of poutine. One of their standout offerings is the ‘Galvaude’, which adds chicken and peas to the classic poutine, creating a wonderfully filling dish.

4. Garde Manger

Renowned for its gourmet spin on poutine, Garde Manger offers a decadent Lobster Poutine. This luxurious variant features a generous serving of fresh, succulent lobster, crispy fries, and a mouthwatering lobster bisque gravy. This is the place for a true gourmet poutine experience in a cozy and rustic setting.

5. Mâche

Known for serving “Poutine à la Québécoise”, Mâche has built its reputation on authenticity and flavor. Its signature poutine, with a perfect balance of crispy fries, cheese curds, and a rich, meaty sauce, is a testament to the origins of this iconic Quebec dish.

6. Restaurant Holder

Restaurant Holder, a Parisian brasserie-inspired eatery, offers a delightful Foie Gras Poutine. A melting piece of foie gras on top of the classic recipe elevates the dish to another level of culinary delight. The ambiance, with its high ceilings and elegant decor, is as charming as the poutine is flavorful.

7. L’Gros Luxe

L’Gros Luxe, with its quirky decor and eclectic menu, is a beloved spot for locals and tourists alike. Their vegan poutine is a standout, demonstrating that plant-based fare can be as indulgent as its meat-based counterparts. Featuring crisp fries, vegan cheese, and a sumptuous vegetable-based gravy, this poutine caters to vegan and non-vegan patrons.

8. Le Club Chasse et Pêche

Set in an old-world building, Le Club Chasse et Pêche presents a refined dining experience. While it’s known for seafood and game, its rich, unctuous Poutine with braised piglet and foie gras is a showstopper. It’s an indulgent reinterpretation of the classic dish that’s well worth sampling.