In Corsica, an intestinal epidemic on the GR20 has infected more than 230 hikers.

Pascal Bouchard-Casabianca/AFP Pascal Bouchard-Casabianca/AFP Gastroenteritis epidemic on the legendary GR20 in Corsica, at least 230 hikers affected (illustrative photo of the GR20 taken in 2022).

FRANCE – The journey has turned into a nightmare. On the legendary GR20 route in Corsica, an epidemic of gastroenteritis has struck and affected more than 230 people, the regional health agency said in a press release on Saturday, July 26.

The first signal was made on July 12. Since then, investigations are still ongoing. “To identify the origins of this unusual condition and limit the emergence of new cases.”In total, at least 236 people became ill between July 1 and 15.

Reading this content may result in cookies being placed by the third-party operator hosting it. Taking into account the choices you have expressed regarding the placement of cookies, we have blocked the display of this content. If you wish to access it, you must accept the “Third-party content” category of cookies by clicking the button below. Play Video

All of these people were specifically affected by the norovirus that causes “Acute gastroenteritis lasting two to three days without complications”The epidemic is said to have started in late June.

The peak of the pandemic has passed.

There were no serious cases, and 7 short hospitalizations were recorded. Symptoms were mainly diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting.ARS added in its press release. It explained that the number of cases has decreased in recent days, “But even though the peak of the epidemic has passed, it is crucial that we remain vigilant.”

Testimonies of sick hikers appeared on social media around mid-July, as monitored by France 3 Corsica Who also interviewed many patients. I immediately had stomach cramps, severe diarrhea, and soon realized I couldn’t continue. Stephanie, 40, made it particularly clear.

The waters of one refuge in particular have been identified. Following its alert, the Corsica Regional Natural Park has called on athletes to be vigilant and urged everyone to filter their water or use tablets.

See also on HuffPost :