The January 6 commission, a historic date in American politics, raises an important question. Is Donald Trump facing imprisonment? Mario Dumont tries to answer him.

• Read also: Trump followers are still convinced that the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen’ from them

• Read also: January 6, 2021, the day American democracy was shaken

This parliamentary committee, chaired by Benny Thompson, considers the committee its mission to convict Mr. Trump in the court of public opinion.

However, if Trump is accused largely of responsibility for the attack on the Capitol, many suspect he will go behind bars.

Eventually, the issue will become more political. If we put Donald Trump in jail, will Trump’s ministers, the gunmen who support him, be more dangerous than ever? ”

According to him, there was only one goal to storm the Capitol. It was to prevent an orderly transfer of power.

“Once we depart from the harmonious transfer of power, [Trump] Dumont said he managed to stay in power. Such is the case in coups, that is how dictators set out to find ways to stay in power.

“This is how civil wars begin,” he added.

The analyst allows himself to compare Quebec to its American neighbors, noting that La Belle province is “brilliant” in terms of devolution.

Mario Dumont finds it difficult to see how the commission that uncovers the former president’s wrongdoing in the Capitol attack could not send him to prison.

“The United States is going through very difficult times,” Dumont said.

Watch Mario Dumont’s column in the video above.