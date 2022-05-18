Jesse LaCourse can dream of worlds

It was a great race with great conditions and a great field. It’s rare that I get the chance to run with the boys and that’s motivating. Really good race from the ground up The 25-year-old recounts his performance in the 5km race at the Clinique durunner, last Saturday, in Quebec City.

Among the women, it was the late Olympic champion Emily Mondor who actually did better in county history compared to the time of 15 minutes 48 seconds signed by Jesse LaCourse.

Jesse LaCourse ended his perfect season cross-country by winning the National Championship on Saturday. Image: red and gold

On the road track, the latter came within four seconds of her best mark at 5,000m on the track. It’s just a good omen for next summer says LaCourse, noting that road racing is his first love.

Before athletics, that’s how I started and enjoy running.

U Sports cross-country champ, national vice-champion in the 3000m, Jessy Lacourse doesn’t have much to prove in the league grid. So she is now heading to the World Amateur Athletics Championships.

Lens Oregon

On the track, the runner with a predetermined name bets at 3000m contraindications To join the global elite. Friday night in New York she will run the first of four races in just over a month as she will attempt to pass the world standard held at the University of Oregon in July.

The benchmark is 9 minutes 30 and the goal would be to get as close to it as possible knowing my best time is 9 minutes 40. Last summer I had subtracted 15 seconds from my best time so this n not impossible.

LaCourse also took great measures to reach his peak at the start of the season. She has just returned from a multi-week training camp at altitude in Arizona with her fellow Rouge et Or teammates, Jean-Simon Deganis and Thomas Favard.

Now all that’s left is to run for his ticket to Oregon. Doing a world championship, with the Olympics, is a sprinter’s number one goal. It really is a big event and what’s more this summer is taking place in the United States in a somewhat legendary stadium. It will be really special.

With information from Jean-Philippe Martin