Kent Hughes Reveals Logan Maillo’s Plan

Kent Hughes, general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, believes defender Logan Mailo needs a career development next year, but he still doesn’t know if the potential client has secured a contract.

This season, the first-round selection (31 total) of CH in the final draft of the National League (NHL) for the first half of the campaign was suspended in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OHL). He received the penalty for taking photos of a sexual partner, against his will, during odd behavior, before distributing the photo to his teammates last year.

The athlete had asked the 32 clubs at the Pittman circuit not to be selected in the playoffs. Habs leaders, with Mark Bergevin as general manager at the time, ignored his request.

Milo made a comeback at the start of the year, but the London Knights star will not play again in 2021-22 due to a shoulder injury. As for the NHL deal, nothing is certain.

“When you look at all the work done or the experience, who knows? But that would be a very unlikely scenario. His best path in my opinion is to turn professional next year rather than go back to London,” Hughes said on Tuesday, as reported by Athletic Sports. “.

“Where we’ve come in in terms of getting him to sign a contract and that kind of thing, I think we’re delaying the timing a little bit. Because we continue to evaluate him as a human being,” continued the general manager.

appalling decision

What we understand now is that he made a terrible decision. She had an effect on people, not only the girl, but also her family, and I’m sure her friends. He must be a perfect person. Socially, not as an athlete. We will continue to monitor this before making any formal decision regarding a professional relationship with him.

In 12 Premier League games this season, Maillo has shown his talent by scoring three goals and six assists for nine points. It also maintained a difference of +7.