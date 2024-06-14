Lathe toolholders: types and advantages

is a separate machine unit that is bolted to the machine. The presence of this component significantly simplifies the machining of workpieces. It is especially important to use a toolholder for high-precision boring.

Tool block designs are characterized by high strength and reliability, as even minor play in the connections can significantly reduce machining accuracy.

The lathe toolholder is designed for precise positioning of the cutting tool vertically and horizontally. The correct height setting of the toolholder is of great importance for the machining process. For turning operations, the cutting edge of the tool must be positioned above the machine center line. For boring operations, on the contrary, the cutter is positioned below the center line.

Main types of lathe toolholders

Toolholders: This is the most common and versatile type of toolholder. A tool head is a body with one or more slots for mounting interchangeable tool bits. The head is mounted directly in the spindle of the machine tool. The advantages of tool heads are their simple design, fast tool changeover and compactness. They are suitable for a wide range of turning operations.

Toolholders with mechanical clamping: This type is characterized by the presence of a clamping mechanism for the tool, which ensures its secure attachment. The mechanism can be lever, wedge or screw. These toolholders are used when high accuracy of tool positioning is required or when frequent tool changes are necessary.

Revolver toolholders: A revolver toolholder is a rotary head with multiple tool slots. It allows quick tool changes without stopping the machine. It is used on automatic and semi-automatic lathes to increase productivity.

Criteria for selecting lathe toolholders

The following main factors should be taken into account when selecting a tool holder for CNC lathe:

Operating conditions: Type and dimensions of workpieces to be machined, cutting speeds, nature of loads (roughing, semi-finishing, finishing). Mounting accuracy and rigidity: Requirements for accuracy of tool positioning, vibration resistance. Tool change frequency: Need for fast tool changes (automatic or manual). Compatibility with machine design: Connection dimensions, toolholder body shape and dimensions.

Advantages of turning toolholders

Tool positioning accuracy: Ensure that the cutting tool (cutter) is positioned precisely in a defined position relative to the axis of rotation of the workpiece. Height and horizontal accuracy is critical to achieve the required geometric accuracy of the workpiece.

Structural rigidity: Robust and rigid tool block designs provide high resistance to vibration and deformation during power cutting. This allows the use of higher cutting regimes and a high quality surface finish.

Ease of use: Quick and easy tool change thanks to standardized tool seats. Automatic tool changes are possible on machines with tool magazines.

Increased productivity: Secure tool clamping and positioning accuracy contribute to increased turning productivity. Possibility to use higher cutting modes.

To summarize, turning tool blocks (toolholders) are key elements in ensuring high efficiency in turning.

The right choice of a turning toolholder, taking into account the specifics of the technological process, allows you to ensure high productivity, accuracy and quality of turning.