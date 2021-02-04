Lego creates a relaxing playlist

When it comes to creating content, whether or not branded content, the mainstream branding trend is podcasts. However, Lego decided to surf in another mode, which is White Noise or White Noise mode in English.

In an album called Sober LEGO® White Noise, Users will be able to discover 7 addresses of thirty minutes each. Each style offers different. On the one hand you will find WaterfallOn the other hand, it makes you feel like you are next to a waterfall where Lego pieces have replaced water. Night building It brings a night background sound and some LEGO cutting sounds. By listening, we even hear the assembly instruction pages turn out.

Like other white noise tracks, the playlist is designed to help listeners find a moment of zen in their day, making it the perfect audio accompaniment to sleep, unwind, or relax in the building. LEGO ‘brand demonstrates the Communicate. This playlist has been created to accompany the launch of a new series called Botanical.

Music streaming platforms, and Spotify More specifically, it has been a new field of expression for brands for quite some time. Some see it as an opportunity to recreate the playlists they distribute in stores. notamment H&M. Sports brands like Gymshark Or Nike will develop lists to accompany its users as they make an effort. The interesting and special thing about Lego is that it is all about the original content. According to the company, producers used more than 10,000 items to create the track kit.