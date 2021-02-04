A tiny apartment in New York that costs $ 2,100 a month sets the Internet on fire

A video purporting to show the “worst apartment ever” in New York – a small room rented for $ 1,650 ($ 2,109 CAD) – ignited the social network TikTok, being viewed 21 million times.

With the bathroom and toilets in the basement, a potential tenant will only be able to enjoy a small closet in the only room in this cramped apartment.

In contact with Agence France-Presse, the author of the video, a real estate agent, did not want to reveal the address of the studio, which is located in the Greenwich Village area, or the name of its owner.

However: The video was posted on a Realtor account in New York City, with the title “Worst Apartment Ever in NYC !!!” , The video garnered 2.6 million likes and copious comments on TikTok.

“So you obviously get a closet,” Helen Blundell wrote. Adam Granger said: “Harry Potter lived in a better condition.”

The average rent in Manhattan was $ 3,790 last October, according to Rent Cafe, at an average of 65 square meters, when it appears that the apartment in the video is barely 10.

For Cameron Knowlton, the real estate agent who filmed the video, the apartment, free since October, should find a buyer quickly, even if the ad is only circulating among real estate agents and has not been posted on any major website. Real estate ads.

He said Greenwich Village “is one of the most sought after areas in the world, so there will be people to rent”.

However, many other more spacious, en suite studios for similar rentals are offered in Greenwich Village at prime real estate locations.