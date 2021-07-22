Lot alert threshold exceeded

The circulation of the virus is now very active in the Lote division as the epidemic infection rate in ten days decreased from 13.3 cases per 100,000 population to 63.5 cases. And so ARS Occitanie warns in its latest newsletter of an “extraordinary acceleration” of Covid in the region, with the alternative Delta now the majority.

Last week in Lotte, approximately 75% of the 111 positive cases detected fell under this variant.

Lot in the front line

While during previous waves of the pandemic, Lotte was among the last affected divisions, it is now on the front line. The question is the significant population movement due to tourism, which has again begun to take revenge since the end of June.

However, so far only three people have been hospitalized in connection with Covid in the department, and no intensive care bed is occupied. “We are in the process of implementing a massive vaccination exercise in the department to tackle the outbreak,” confirms Julie Singer, President of ARS at Lotte. And she continued, “We have opened new outlets in the vaccination centers, and checks are being conducted with the possibility of vaccination when a group is suspected.” Thus, in one week, 7140 injections were made, including 2739 first. More than half of Lotus, 53.6%, have been fully vaccinated so far: “Vaccination protects, because the vast majority of positive cases that develop acutely are people who are not immunized,” confirms Julie Singer.

In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, a health permit is now mandatory for access to entertainment venues with a capacity of more than 50 people, but the governor may take additional measures in the coming days if the situation does not improve.