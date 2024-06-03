Make STBBI screening available

“We knew the message was getting through, but in order for us to really make a collective impact and change the situation for transportation chains, we really needed to make access easier so people could go and get information without barriers.” Morag Possum is a sexologist and designer at Club Sexu, a web platform specializing in sexuality.

While access is not necessarily difficult, some perceptions regarding STD screening still prevent some people from taking action. “It looks like it’s going to be awkward […]. “There’s also a perception that it will hurt us or that we simply don’t know where to start,” she adds.

Club Sexu has also created a Search tool To find the best screening resources near you across Quebec.

Dépstafest, which takes place from June 2 to 16, aims in particular to raise awareness among young people about the importance of screening for sexually transmitted diseases and to facilitate the process of making their appointment in eight regions.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea

Chlamydia and gonorrhea continue to top the list of STBBIs among young people. According to the Government of Canada, 104,426 cases of chlamydia were reported across Canada in 2021.

“We also have cases of syphilis. It’s not necessarily the highest rates, but it’s definitely an increase that we’re paying attention to,” Ms. Bussum explains.

Worldwide, the number of cases rose by more than 1 million to 8 million, according to a report by the World Health Organization. In the Americas, new cases of syphilis among adults aged 15 to 49 years increased by 30% between 2020 and 2022.

The latter reminds us that it is important to perform screening routinely and not just preventively. “Most of the time STBBIs don’t have symptoms. We can’t actually wait until we believe we might have an STD before getting tested,” she stresses.