Manitoba authorizes a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna for AstraZeneca vaccines

Manitoba announced on Monday that people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first dose will be able to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for the second vaccination.

Also read: The second dose of AstraZeneca: Quebec requires eight weeks

Also read: Confusion in the vaccination campaign in Saguenay-Lac Saint-Jean

Also read: Grafting in gardens?

“People who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca (Coffeeshield) vaccine can now receive any transmitter RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as a second dose, as long as they meet the local eligibility criteria for the second dose.” Prime Minister Brian Ballester’s government said in the immunization bulletin Monday.

Prairie County decided to go ahead with this new guidance after learning a Spanish study on the topic.

“A Spanish study was published and it showed that people who received a second dose of mRNA vaccine after AstraZeneca had a good immune response,” said Dr. Jos Reimer, chief medical officer at the Department of Health and Seniors in charge of Manitoba. Immunization campaign working group.

We have seen that changing the product between doses for almost all other vaccines always gives good efficacy. That means we will recommend that your second dose be with a messenger RNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, “she said.

The provincial public health authority waited before giving its new instructions on the second dose, based on a British study on this topic, which will not be finally published before the end of June.

Manitoba also opened eligibility for a second dose for people who received the first dose before April 8.

Remember, Quebec has decided to continue to offer a dose of AstraZeneca to those who have already been injected with this virus vaccine. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) also recommended that vaccine types not be mixed between doses.