Marie Simon appointment: Clifford Moire says he’s ‘mixed’

He said I respect the person a lot. I saw her journey, had the chance to meet her, and am so happy for her.

Clifford Muir believes, however, that this choice recognizes the British colonial system.

The band’s head says this goes against his values, although he respects Mary Simon, a famous advocate for Inuit rights and culture.

What disappoints me a bit is that it is an acknowledgment of the institution, explains Mr. Moar. I have a bit of misery, it’s the same colonial approach to the British Empire, and I don’t want people to think that this institution is recognised. As long as I am alive, I will not realize it if I realize that they will recognize me as one of the founders of this country and include me fully in the constitution , He said.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and the new Governor-General Marie Simon. Photo: The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

On the other hand, Clifford Muir is convinced that she will rise to this position of Governor-General for reconciliation with the indigenous peoples.

The band’s chairperson also notes that this is an important week for Indigenous women’s leadership, noting the election of Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer by becoming the first woman to be elected to the position of the Grand Prix of the Mohawk community of Kahnawake and to Roseanne. Archibald as national president of the Assembly of First Nations.

According to an interview with Philippe L’Heureux.