Marvel’s Midnight Suns have just been reviewed by Korea and Australia

Midnight from MarvelVideo game rating bodies have seen Firaxix’s new Tactical RPG (XCOM) South Korea And Australian. While the title is officially expected for Second half of 2022this could indicate that the revelation The release date is not far away.

After all, it’s close Summer period of big adsAnd it’s safe to believe that 2K is preparing its marketing plan The new game bearing the Marvel seal. It’s hard to guess when it will be available midnight sunbut after first long reportthe address is now unlikely to miss Its date is 2022.