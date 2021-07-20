New album and return to Montreal for The Killers

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

Las Vegas-based alternative rock band The Killers announced the upcoming release of their seventh album on Monday, as well as confirming that they will perform at the Bell Center on September 24, 2022.

Rafael Mir

Journalism

Announcing this planned concert within the tour Exploding the mirageon social networks. The band will perform with Johnny Marr, former guitarist and songwriter of The Smiths. Tickets will go on sale on July 23.

Fans will be able to console themselves for missing the group’s last visit to Montreal: The Killers’ last concert, scheduled for September 26, 2020, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The new album, titled pressing machineIt will be released on August 13th.

The video invoice accompanying the ad reminds us of an invoice Sam city, the second authorship of the group. From what we can discover, the theme of the American countryside will return.

No song has been released.

Nevada group released Exploding the mirage In 2020, his first album in four years. It now appears that The Killers have regained their hustle and bustle, with a second release in just over a year.

With Jean-Francois Teutonio, La Presse