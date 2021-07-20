Norwegians fined for wearing shorts instead of bikinis

Every player on the Norwegian team has just been fined for not respecting the dress code by the EURO 2021 beach handball disciplinary committee.

It’s not a huge amount. We are talking about 150 euros per player for a total of 1,500 euros.

What did the Norwegians do? They decided that that was enough bikini and played in shorts.

But regulation 4.8 of Guide to the International Beach Handball Federation This mentions:

The beach handball player uniform consists of a tank top, shorts and any accessories.

The beach handball player uniform consists of a swimsuit top and bottom (bikini), as well as any accessories.

So guys should play in shorts and girls in bikinis. No, but what a stupid organization.

We challenge the top decision makers in handball to go into the hot sand via Speedo. They may realize that sand fits easily in a swimsuit, but getting out of it is much more difficult…

The Norwegian beach volleyball girls wanted to play in these shorts instead of bikini bottoms which they found revealing too much, but were threatened by the EC tournament organizer with fines if they wore anything that covered more than 10cm of their butts. pic.twitter.com/LHSxXz91CM – Tradia (@amalieskram) July 15 2021

This is what they should wear. They say these bottoms make them sexually upset + uncomfortable when they have their periods and what they like. However, they will play in it as long as they are mandatory by CEV. pic.twitter.com/OYmmS5PyGi – Tradia (@amalieskram) July 15 2021

So despite the regulations, they still opted for shorts and paid the fine.

In the end, Spain beat Norway in the bronze medal match of the 2021 European Nations Beach Handball Championship.